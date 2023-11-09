Sensex (0.05%)
Growth and margin uptick critical for gains in Divi's Laboratories

Motilal Oswal Research is factoring in 25 per cent net profit growth annually over the FY23-25 period adjusting for Covid-led business in FY23

Divi's Labs, Divi's
Premium

Photo: Twitter

Ram Prasad Sahu
Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 8:21 AM IST
The September quarter performance of Divi’s Laboratories fell short of analyst expectations, especially on the profitability metric. Rise in input costs, inventory write-off, and pricing pressures led to a drop in gross margins. Higher competitive pressures led to cuts in operating profit margins and earnings estimates for FY24 and FY25. Most brokerages have a neutral or a reduce rating on the stock on account of valuations.

Divi’s overall revenues grew 2.2 per cent y-o-y dragged down by the custom synthesis (CS) segment which was down 4 per cent due to the higher Covid base. Its generic business grew 5 per cent on the back of a double-digit volume growth. However, what offset the strong volumes was a single-digit

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:21 AM IST

