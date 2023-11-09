Growth and margin uptick critical for gains in Divi's Laboratories

The September quarter performance of Divi’s Laboratories fell short of analyst expectations, especially on the profitability metric. Rise in input costs, inventory write-off, and pricing pressures led to a drop in gross margins. Higher competitive pressures led to cuts in operating profit margins and earnings estimates for FY24 and FY25. Most brokerages have a neutral or a reduce rating on the stock on account of valuations.
Divi’s overall revenues grew 2.2 per cent y-o-y dragged down by the custom synthesis (CS) segment which was down 4 per cent due to the higher Covid base. Its generic business grew 5 per cent on the back of a double-digit volume growth. However, what offset the strong volumes was a single-digit