Prospects of Havells India seen improving; but positives priced in

In the October-December quarter of the financial year (Q3FY24), Havells India recorded weak revenue growth due to continuing weakness in consumer demand. The company clocked 7 per cent revenue growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y), on the back of good performance in the cables and domestic appliances business driven by festival-season discounts. In Q3FY24, the Ebitda margin improved quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), but declined on a Y-o-Y basis with higher ad-spends and HR investments.

The company has started making efforts to develop exports and the management guided that the demand for air conditioners (ACs) and fans should improve in Q4FY24 and Q1FY25, as summer arrives. Margins