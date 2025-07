HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) stock slipped over 4 per cent in Tuesday's intra-day trade to a low of ₹1,550 on the NSE day after the IT firm reported a 10 per cent dip in Q1 net profit.At 10:10 AM, HCL Tech stock quoted at ₹1,553, down 4.1 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was up 0.2 per cent at 25,125 levels, and the Nifty IT was down 0.3 per cent at 37,150.The fall in stock price was attributed to the company slashing down in its margin guidance for the full fiscal