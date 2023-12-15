HCL Tech market-cap touches Rs 4 trillion; stock surges 8% in two days

HCL Tech’s market-cap touched Rs 4.02 trillion for the first time in Friday's intra-day trade. The company thus became the third Indian IT firm to achieve this milestone after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

At 11:45 am, HCL Tech was the 13th largest listed company in terms of market-cap. TCS has a market-cap of Rs 13.90 trillion, while Infosys’s market-cap was at Rs 6.48 trillion, BSE data showed.

