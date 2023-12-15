Sensex (0.62%)
HCL Tech market-cap touches Rs 4 trillion; stock surges 8% in two days

The company thus became the third Indian IT firm to achieve this milestone after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys

HCLTech, HCL
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
HCL Technologies joined an elite group of companies with a market capitalisation (market-cap) of Rs 4 trillion after the stock of the information technology (IT) major rallied 8 per cent in the past two trading days and scaled a fresh high on Friday.
HCL Tech’s market-cap touched Rs 4.02 trillion for the first time in Friday's intra-day trade. The company thus became the third Indian IT firm to achieve this milestone after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

At 11:45 am, HCL Tech was the 13th largest listed company in terms of market-cap. TCS has a market-cap of Rs 13.90 trillion, while Infosys’s market-cap was at Rs 6.48 trillion, BSE data showed.

The stock of HCL Tech rallied 5 cent to a fresh

Topics : HCLTech stock market trading Buzzing stocks

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

