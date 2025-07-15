Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / HCLTech sees rating downgrade post Q1 results, guidance disappointment

HCLTech sees rating downgrade post Q1 results, guidance disappointment

Guidance indicates that margins will remain subdued in Q2FY26, as some restructuring cost will spill over

hcltech
premium

HCLTech expects utilisation to normalise by Q3FY26 and margins to improve in the second half of FY26.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The April-June quarter (Q1FY26) results and guidance of HCL Technologies (HCLTech) have resulted in disappointment.
 
HCLTech reported a revenue decline of 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in constant currency (CC) terms.
 
But margins were lower than expectations, impacted by lower utilisation, GenAI investments, and client bankruptcy.
 
Guidance indicates that margins will remain subdued in Q2FY26, as some restructuring cost will spill over.
 
The FY26 earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin guidance was lowered to 17-18 per cent (earlier 18-19 per cent). This was to account for margin pressure, upfront investments in GenAI, and planned restructuring expenses with an estimated
Topics : HCL Tech HCLTech The Compass HCL Technologies Markets IT services
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon