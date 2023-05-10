HDFC, Bajaj Finance: Trading strategies for Bajaj, HDFC twins



Here’s the technical outlook of HDFC and Bajaj twins for upcoming sessions:- On Wednesday, shares of Bajaj twins were seen trading in green, despite benchmark indices encountered a negative volatile session. HDFC twins were seen trading in red.

Share of HDFC twins are in spotlight following the MSCI concluded an outflow of approximately Rs 2,000 in the largest private bank, the HDFC Bank. Similarly, Bajaj twins drew attention after both Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv exceeded their previous monthly highs, with robust volumes.