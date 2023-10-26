close
HDFC Bank slips 2%; stock weak for third straight day, nearing 52-week low

In Q2, HDFC Bank's NIMs were under pressure, primarily because of the excess liquidity on the books.

HDFC Bank
Premium

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Shares of HDFC Bank continued to reel under pressure, down 2 per cent at Rs 1,460.55 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock of largest private sector bank was trading lower for the third straight day, and has slipped 4 per cent during this period. It was quoting close to its 52-week low of Rs 1,448.75 touched on October 28, 2022.

HDFC HDFC Bank

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon