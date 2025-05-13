High valuation may cap significant upside in ABB India's stock

ABB India’s performance during the January-March quarter (Q1 of CY25) was disappointing with weaker revenue booking.

The process automation segment reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in revenue as customers deferred deliveries. This led to low earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) as well as earnings growth.

ABB India follows the January-December accounting year.

Order inflow was stable at ₹3,750 crore with 4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in inflows, taking the order book to ₹9,960 crore (up 11 per cent Y-o-Y).

The uncertain global macro may lead to near-term challenges.

ABB’s Q1CY25 revenue at ₹3,160 crore