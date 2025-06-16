Higher crude oil prices, production gains positive for upstream players

Brent crude oil prices have spiked 7 per cent (to $74 per barrel) after the war began between Israel and Iran.

Iran’s oil production is 3.5 million barrels per day (mmbpd) with around 2.5 mmbpd of exports. And, China is the buyer of over 80 per cent of this.

The Israeli assault targeted Iranian infrastructure.

There is also some chance of disruption of shipping via the Straits of Hormuz, which is a choke point for 20 per cent of global oil and gas traffic. It includes exports from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.

Even if Iranian production