Business Standard
Float dynamics: Higher float to keep ETF buying in Airtel, CIL buoyed up

Based on changes to the float during the three-month period ended March 2024, Freitas has calculated the possible weighting changes in these stocks and their likely impact on passive flows

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Bharti Airtel, Coal India, and AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) are expected to see inflows of upwards of Rs 1,000 crore as their weightings are set to rise in popular indices due to an increase in free-float shareholding.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (with low probability), and Dabur India could see some outflows as their free float has decreased, according to Brian Freitas, an analyst with Periscope Analytics.

Free float is the quantum of shares that are freely available for trading. Typically, shares held by public investors and those not under any lock-in are considered
First Published: May 05 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon