Float dynamics: Higher float to keep ETF buying in Airtel, CIL buoyed up

Bharti Airtel, Coal India, and AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) are expected to see inflows of upwards of Rs 1,000 crore as their weightings are set to rise in popular indices due to an increase in free-float shareholding.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (with low probability), and Dabur India could see some outflows as their free float has decreased, according to Brian Freitas, an analyst with Periscope Analytics.

Free float is the quantum of shares that are freely available for trading. Typically, shares held by public investors and those not under any lock-in are considered