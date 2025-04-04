Friday, April 04, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Higher tariffs may significantly dent profits of pharma companies

Higher tariffs may significantly dent profits of pharma companies

Companies such as Sun Pharma which have a significant specialty portfolio could be less impacted than Indian peers in the US market given lower competition in niche segments

pharma, medicine
Premium

If pharma players absorb half of the impact and pass on the rest to distributors/end market, the impact could be pegged at 2-22 per cent.

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the exemption, came the jolt for the pharma sector as US President Donald Trump talked about imposing tariffs that “haven’t been seen before.”
 
A threat of unprecedented tariffs sent Nifty Pharma lower by 4 per cent at close. It was the second biggest loser among the Nifty sectoral indices.
 
Among the Nifty Pharma constituents, four stocks — Laurus Laboratories, Ipca Labs, Aurobindo Pharma and Granules India — shed between 6 and 7 per cent each on Friday.
 
Among the largest listed players by market capitalisation — Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Lupin —
Topics : Trump tariffs Pharma sector drug manufacturers

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon