Higher tariffs may significantly dent profits of pharma companies

After the exemption, came the jolt for the pharma sector as US President Donald Trump talked about imposing tariffs that “haven’t been seen before.”

A threat of unprecedented tariffs sent Nifty Pharma lower by 4 per cent at close. It was the second biggest loser among the Nifty sectoral indices.

Among the Nifty Pharma constituents, four stocks — Laurus Laboratories, Ipca Labs, Aurobindo Pharma and Granules India — shed between 6 and 7 per cent each on Friday.

Among the largest listed players by market capitalisation — Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Lupin —