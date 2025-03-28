Higher transmission volumes, petchem gains seen ahead for Gail stock

The Gail (India) share price has seen a correction of 22 per cent in the last six months. The third quarter (Q3FY25) results were also disappointing, and analysts have cut earnings expectations for FY25. However, prospects could improve over the next 12-15 months since there is the likelihood of volume growth for transmission/trading. Capex is also easing off, which will lead to much-improved cash flows. Gas costs for petchem may remain flat, aiding realisations in the petchem segment where capacity will more than double.

There should be around 7 per cent annual growth in transmission/marketing volumes over FY24- 27 as