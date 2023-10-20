close
Hindustan Unilever dips 2% on muted September quarter results

The outlook for HUL remains balanced as lower commodity costs and a gradual recovery in rural demand could be offset by reduced leverage on pricing and increased competition from smaller players.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dipped 2 per cent to Rs 2,495 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company delivered a muted performance in September quarter (Q2FY24), amid subdued rural demand. The company is cautiously optimistic in the near-term.

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

