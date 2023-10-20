Hindustan Unilever dips 2% on muted September quarter results

Hindustan Unilever's FY23 annual report: Top 10 highlights you should know
HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share
HUL Q1 revenue may rise up to 9% YoY; soft RM costs to aid margin: Analysts
HUL well placed to partner India growth story, says Chairman Nitin Paranjpe
Price hikes to drive HUL Q4 revenue, ad-spends to dent margin: Analysts
Israel-Palestine war: Markets not pricing in an escalation, says Chris Wood
Stocks to Watch today: HUL, ITC, Zomato, Paytm, UltraTech, Dixon, MphasiS
Stock Market Live: Sensex trims losses, down 150 pts; ITC, HUL top drags
F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bear Spread on Bank Nifty
Nifty IT, Metal indices: Adopt 'Sell on Rise' strategy; here's why