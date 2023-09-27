HLE Glascoat zooms 16%; here's what fueling the sharp rally at the counter

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 150 pts; RIL, Airtel, L&T support

Vedanta tanks 6% as Moody's downgrades corporate family rating to Caa2

Signature Global makes healthy debut in weak market, lists at 16% premium

Britannia, CDSL, Polyplex among 5 low-risk stocks to add to your portfolio

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

Smallcap, midcap funds face risk of mean reversion: DSP MF MD & CEO

DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund open for subscription: All you should know

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Shares of HLE Glascoat surged 16 per cent to Rs 587.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on the back of heavy volumes after DSP Mutual Fund on Tuesday acquired

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

