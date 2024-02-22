Sensex (    %)
                        
Hospital expansion, new business scale-up to drive gains for Apollo

While overall revenues saw a 13.8% growth Y-o-Y at Rs 4,850 cr, the hospital segment saw a growth of 12% at Rs 2,463 cr

Apollo Hospitals
The company is eyeing an expansion of 2,000 beds over the next four years with a capital expenditure of Rs 3,000 crore.

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

The stock of the country's largest listed hospital company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, is up over 20 per cent since January 1, and half of these gains have come over the last fortnight. Better than expected performance in the October-December quarter (Q3) has led to earnings upgrades, while capacity expansion and rising revenue per bed could translate to strong revenue and profit growth over the next two years.

While overall revenues saw a 13.8 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 4,850 crore, the hospital segment, which accounts for just over half of consolidated revenues, saw a growth of

Topics : Apollo Hospitals Companies hospital stocks

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

