Hot summer likely to boost power demand and lift power utility stocks

Power demand during the first eleven months of 2024-25 (April-February or 11MFY25) is up only 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to the impact of excess rainfall and weaker economic activity in industry. This is much lower than the average Y-o-Y power demand growth of 8 per cent-plus in the last three financial years and hit generation unit volume and merchant prices.

But with a hot summer on the horizon, power demand should pick up strongly in FY26. This has positive implications for utilities and other power sector companies. We may assume higher demand for irrigation since around 10 per