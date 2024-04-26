How to trade F&O stocks with high rollovers in May; check key levels here

Equity benchmark indices have witnessed a swift recovery from the recent lows as fears of escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict eased.

Following the recent gains, the Sensex and the Nifty are less than 1 per cent from their respective peak at 75,124 and 22,776, hit earlier this month. The Nifty SmallCap index, meanwhile, has registered a new summit at 15,850.

Going ahead, the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the US Fed policy meet on May 01 and Q4 earnings will dictate the market trend.

Meanwhile, in the derivatives segments, single-stock futures saw record rollovers to the May series, even as FIIs