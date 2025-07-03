How to trade HDFC group stocks: Buy, Sell or Hold? Here's what charts say

Shares of HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, were trading higher for the second straight day post debut on the bourses. HDB Financial touched a high of ₹891, and was up 6 per cent in early deals on the BSE. The stock thus far has delivered over 20 per cent gain for the IPO investors, which was priced at ₹740 per share. Meanwhile, shares of other HDFC group listed firms were seen trading on a tepid note. HDFC Bank and HDFC AMC traded marginally higher, while the share price of HDFC Life was down 1 per cent