Street bullish on HUL as prospects improve, analysts eye key growth drivers

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) consolidated revenue grew by 5 per cent in the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, with volume growth of 4 per cent, driven by rural recovery (which contributed about a third of the portfolio) and some improvement in urban demand.

Net sales grew 5.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,320 crore in Q1. Total revenue rose 5 per cent YoY to Rs 16,510 crore. EBITDA was flat YoY at Rs 3,720 crore, and adjusted PAT fell by 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,530 crore, while reported PAT rose by 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,760