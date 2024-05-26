ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund: Striking gold in the hybrid fund mine

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund, launched in November 1999, featured in the top 30th percentile of the aggressive hybrid fund category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through March 2024.

The fund’s month-end assets under management rose to Rs 33,502 crore in March 2024 from Rs 16,395 crore in March 2021, translating into an annualised growth rate of 26.9 per cent compared to the category’s 17.95 per cent.

The fund aims to provide capital growth as well as regular income by predominantly investing in equities, with debt and money market securities making up a