IIBX eyes over $12 bn forex flow in FY26 from gold and silver contracts

The India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) -- the country’s first international bullion exchange set up in the GIFT City in Gujarat -- has projected foreign exchange (FX) flows exceeding $12 billion in the financial year 2026 (FY26), driven by robust growth in gold and silver trading volumes, a senior government official said, while seeking anonymity.

According to data accessed by Business Standard, gold contracts at IIBX are expected to touch 120 tonnes in FY26, up from a cumulative 101.4 tonnes traded till March 2025. The corresponding dollar flow from gold is projected to rise from $8.45 billion to more than