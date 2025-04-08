Improved prospects, attractive valuation for oil marketing companies

Brent has dipped to $65 per barrel due to the tariff war and OPEC+ deciding to raise output. Blended global gross refining margins (GRMs) may recover to the range of $5-6 per barrel over the next few months, driven by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of permanent refining capacity shutdown, lower Chinese product exports, and continuing Russian price discounts as OPEC+ hikes output by up to 2.2 million bpd. The tariff fallout is hard to estimate. Sustained demand weakness could accelerate permanent capacity shutdowns even as new capacity ramp-up slows. Tariffs may also hit US refining, given the cost