Increased surveillance measures by stock exchanges limits microcap party

An upward-trending market, increased retail participation, and ample liquidity create a fertile environment for stocks in the small- and micro-cap universe to rally. However, the increased surveillance measures undertaken by stock exchanges and the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), have helped to keep sentiment in check and limit excessive speculative activity, according to market observers.

At the start of the year, the microcap universe — stocks with a market capitalisation of less than Rs 500 crore — encompassed almost 1,750 stocks. Nearly two-thirds of these have un