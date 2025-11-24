Incremental gains, stable demand may drive growth for India’s IT sector

Monday, November 24, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's IT sector is showing signs of stabilising demand, improving deal momentum and rising AI-led productivity, with analysts turning modestly positive on earnings as firms regain confidence

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Demand trends appear to be stable for the information technology or IT sector, and headwinds may be easing. Most deals are still focused on cost optimisation. Artificial intelligence or AI adoption and penetration may be accelerating. Analysts are increasing earnings estimates by modest amounts and pointing at the sector as a possible hedge against rupee depreciation.
 
Almost every listed IT company has seen Q-o-Q growth in Q2FY26 over Q1FY26, with many beating consensus estimates for margins and growth. Financial services did well, with the Big Five witnessing average growth of over 6.2 per cent. Several firms have hiked guidance or
