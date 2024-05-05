India-dedicated global funds: The secret sauce for domestic equities

Even as foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investments into domestic equities have ebbed and flowed this year, India-dedicated global funds have proved to be a steady source of capital.

During the first three months of the calendar year 2024, they have helped channel $8.1 billion into the stock markets. Of this, $4.4 billion has come from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and $3.7 billion from non-ETFs, according to an analysis done by Kotak Institutional Equities of global funds tracked by EPFR.

In March, India-dedicated funds contributed $2.3 billion of $4.2 billion in FPI flows into domestic stocks.

Global emerging market (EM) funds saw