Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / India Inc's earnings pulse weakens after Q1: 5 firms see big EPS shifts

India Inc's earnings pulse weakens after Q1: 5 firms see big EPS shifts

Brokerages trim FY26 estimates for 130 of 192 BSE 200 companies, with a median EPS downgrade of 3.5%

Indian Inc
premium

Overall, 130 of 192 BSE 200 companies with available estimates saw downgrades in their FY26E and FY27E earnings per share (EPS). | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Krishna Kant Mumbai
10 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Inc’s financial performance in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) was subpar, with low single-digit revenue growth for the ninth consecutive quarter and profit before tax — excluding other income and one-offs — declining  year-on-year. 
Leading companies across key sectors such as banking, information technology services,  automotive, consumer, capital goods, and pharmaceutical struggled with weak sales and earnings growth. 
As a result, most brokerages have lowered forward earnings estimates for FY26 and FY27, both at the market level and for individual firms. 
For instance, Kotak Institutional Equities now expects FY26E and FY27E net profits of Nifty 50 companies to
Topics : Muthoot Finance Max Financial Services Polycab India Shree Cement ABB India Voltas Biocon IDFC First Bank Tata Elxsi Q1 results stock markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon