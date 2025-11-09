India market darling no more, trails global emerging market peers

India has become the least favoured market among global emerging-market (GEM) investors. A note from HSBC shows that India is now the biggest underweight in GEM portfolios, with only a quarter of the funds tracked still overweight on the country. This comes as India’s neutral weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index has dropped to a two-year low of 15.25 per cent after a year of steep underperformance. The underweight call means fund managers are allocating less than the benchmark (neutral weight of) 15.25 per cent to India in their EM portfolios.

Just over a year ago, India was