Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's defence sector a $138bn opportunity; HAL, BEL top buys: Nomura

The research and broking house sees an upside potential of 28 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively in these two stocks from the current levels

defence manufacturing, defence sector
Web Exclusive Premium

Ministry bureaucrats are loath to create monopolistic policies that would benefit selected private firms.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 11:58 AM IST
India’s defence sector presents an ordering opportunity worth $138 billion between fiscal years 2023-24 (FY24) and FY32, said a latest note by Nomura, which has initiated coverage on two defence-related players – Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) – with a ‘buy’ rating.

The research and broking house sees an upside potential of 28 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively in these two stocks from the current levels.

ALSO READ: Iran-Israel clash: Does India have its own 'arrow' to down enemy missiles?
 
India's defence sector, Nomura said, is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing defence budgets,
Topics : Buzzing stocks Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd Bharat Electronics limited Nomura Markets Sensex Nifty defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon