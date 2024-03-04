Sensex (    %)
                        
Indian consumer sentiment dips to a four-month low, shows data

The survey asks households about their current well-being and their expectations from the future

Mumbai’s Lamington Road sees consumers looking for gizmos at the best price (Photo: Viveat Susan Pinto)
Ashli Varghese New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Indian consumers are less bullish than before.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Index of Consumer Sentiments dipped in February to its lowest level since October 2023. The decline was observed in occupation groups, including farmers and salaried employees. Those involved in business, as well as small traders and wage labourers, were the relative outperformers.

The survey asks households about their current well-being and their expectations for the future. It also enquires about perceptions of the country as a whole, in addition to their propensity to spend on consumer goods.

The index reflects the long-term trend in consumer sentiments based on the survey.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

