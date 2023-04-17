Infosys can slip below Rs 1,000 levels; TCS can hit Rs 2,900, charts show

In this section

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Gold rally may take a breather, support at Rs 59,750 holds key

Nifty IT index hit a new 52-week low on Monday post Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services delivered lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, missing street estimates. The index plunged over 6 per cent in the early trades, with Infosys locking in 10 per cent lower circuit and Tata Consultancy Services tumbling 4 per cent.

All of the constituents in Nifty IT index tumbled over 3 per cent, with LTIMindtree and Persistent Systems losing the most by plummeting nearly 10 per cent.

Shares of Mphasis and Wipro also slipped to fresh 52-week lows on Monday.

Nifty IT index slips to fresh 52-week low

