Infosys can slip below Rs 1,000 levels; TCS can hit Rs 2,900, charts show

Nifty IT index hit a new 52-week low on Monday post Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services delivered lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, missing street estimates. The index plunged over 6 per cent in the early trades, with Infosys locking in 10 per cent lower circuit and Tata Consultancy Services tumbling 4 per cent.
All of the constituents in Nifty IT index tumbled over 3 per cent, with LTIMindtree and Persistent Systems losing the most by plummeting nearly 10 per cent.
Shares of Mphasis and Wipro also slipped to fresh 52-week lows on Monday.
