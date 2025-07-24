Should you buy, sell or hold Infy stock post Q1 results? Chart check here

Infosys stock reacts to Q1 results: Infosys stock opened marginally higher at ₹1,580, and touched a high of ₹1,582 before slipping into the negative zone on Thursday as the stock reacted to its Q1 results announced a day earlier post market-hours. At 9:20 AM, Infosys traded with a loss of 0.7 per cent at ₹1,564 levels on volumes of around 16 lakh shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Meanwhile, the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.04 per cent or 11 points to 25,208. On the earnings front, the IT major reported a 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY)