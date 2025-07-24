Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Should you buy, sell or hold Infy stock post Q1 results? Chart check here

Should you buy, sell or hold Infy stock post Q1 results? Chart check here

Infosys stock needs to trade consistently above its 20-DMA for the short-term bias to turn favourable; on the upside the stock can potentially jump to ₹1,707 levels, indicates technical chart.

Infosys
premium

Infosys stock has declined over 15% thus far in 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys stock reacts to Q1 results: Infosys stock opened marginally higher at ₹1,580, and touched a high of ₹1,582 before slipping into the negative zone on Thursday as the stock reacted to its Q1 results announced a day earlier post market-hours. At 9:20 AM, Infosys traded with a loss of 0.7 per cent at ₹1,564 levels on volumes of around 16 lakh shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Meanwhile, the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.04 per cent or 11 points to 25,208. On the earnings front, the IT major reported a 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY)
Topics : Infosys stock Infosys shares Infosys results Market technicals Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts technical calls Stock Recommendations Stock ideas
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon