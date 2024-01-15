Sensex (    %)
                        
Infy, TCS, Wipro, HCLT: Chart suggests up to 14% upside as stocks breakout

The Nifty IT index is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as the index sustains above 36,950 levels, suggest the daily chart.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Shares of IT companies have rallied up to 17 per cent in the last two trading sessions post the announcement of Q3 results. Wipro has been the top gainer, while Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS have surged in the range of 6 - 12 per cent.
 
Amid this frenzied rally, here's a quick chart check on the Nifty IT index and the key stocks for key levels to watch out for.

Nifty IT
Current Level: 37,610
Support: 36,950
Resistance: 38,900; 39,450

The Nifty IT index has rallied nearly 9 per cent in the last two trading sessions. The index has given a breakout on the

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

