Infy, TCS, Wipro, HCLT: Chart suggests up to 14% upside as stocks breakout

Shares of IT companies have rallied up to 17 per cent in the last two trading sessions post the announcement of Q3 results. Wipro has been the top gainer, while Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS have surged in the range of 6 - 12 per cent.



Amid this frenzied rally, here's a quick chart check on the Nifty IT index and the key stocks for key levels to watch out for.

Nifty IT

Current Level: 37,610

Support: 36,950

Resistance: 38,900; 39,450

The Nifty IT index has rallied nearly 9 per cent in the last two trading sessions. The index has given a breakout on the