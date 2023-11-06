close
Inox Wind soars 9%, hits 7-year high on Monday; what's driving the rally?

Shares of Inox Wind hit their highest level since July 2016 after its customer, NTPC Renewable Energy, announced the successful commissioning of 50 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project

Inox Wind
Premium

Inox Wind

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Shares of Inox Wind hit an over seven-year high of Rs 235 as they surged 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after its customer, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL), announced the successful commissioning of 50 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat.

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

