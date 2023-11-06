Inox Wind soars 9%, hits 7-year high on Monday; what's driving the rally?

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

Shares of Inox Wind hit an over seven-year high of Rs 235 as they surged 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after its customer, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL), announced the successful commissioning of 50 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat.

