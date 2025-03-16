Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Investors strike a rich vein: Gold ETFs shine under the rally's gilded sky

Investors strike a rich vein: Gold ETFs shine under the rally's gilded sky

FEBRUARY'S GOLD NUGGET: ₹2,000 crore inflow, a record-breaking haul

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw a dip in demand in February but still pulled in nearly ₹2,000 crore in net inflows, the second-highest monthly tally on record.
 
In January, investments in gold-tracking ETFs had surged to a record ₹3,751 crore, four times the average inflow over the previous year.
 
Gold ETF inflows have climbed steadily over the past year, driven by rising gold prices and a favourable tax change in Budget 2024.
 
Gold was India’s top-performing asset class in 2024, and if the rally holds, investors could see solid returns in 2025 as well. 
 
Gold crossed $3,000
