Investors strike a rich vein: Gold ETFs shine under the rally's gilded sky

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw a dip in demand in February but still pulled in nearly ₹2,000 crore in net inflows, the second-highest monthly tally on record.

In January, investments in gold-tracking ETFs had surged to a record ₹3,751 crore, four times the average inflow over the previous year.

Gold ETF inflows have climbed steadily over the past year, driven by rising gold prices and a favourable tax change in Budget 2024.

Gold was India’s top-performing asset class in 2024, and if the rally holds, investors could see solid returns in 2025 as well.

Gold crossed $3,000