IRFC extends rally with 32% jump in 1 week; hits new high on heavy volumes

In the past one week, the stock of the state-owned financial institution company has zoomed 32 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.4 per cent during the week.

At 10:14 AM; IRFC was quoting 5 per cent higher at Rs 97.11 as compared to a 0.65 per cent rise in the benchmark index. A combined 190 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) surged 9 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 100.84 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.