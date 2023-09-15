close
Sensex (0.35%)
67757.11 + 238.11
Nifty (0.23%)
20148.80 + 45.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.69%)
5876.25 + 40.00
Nifty Midcap (0.51%)
40925.30 + 209.25
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
46125.15 + 124.30
Heatmap

Is Nifty PSU Bank nearing an interim peak? Keep an eye on this pivot point

In a past instance, the Nifty PSU Bank corrected over 23 per cent in the following two months after the index entered overbought zone on the monthly scale.

broker, market, shares, trading, stocks, growth, profit, loss, exchange, brokerage
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Nifty PSU Bank index has witnessed a phenomenal run so far this September quarter. The index of state-run banks has zoomed over 22 per cent when compared with a

Also Read

Nifty Pharma likely to weaken in near-term; adopt sell on rise approach

Nifty Financial Services may see correction; PSB index eyes profit booking

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside

Nifty50 Index: Breaching 19,910 to unlock exciting phase of price discovery

Midcap stocks have room to correct; buy the dips: Chris Wood

Restaurant Brands Asia rallies 13%, hits 52-week high on large block deal

Stock Market LIVE: Indices at new highs for second day; Bajaj Auto zooms 5%

Options Trading: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on ONGC

Trading strategies for Nifty Metal, Energy indices

Topics : Market technicals Trading strategies Nifty PSU Bank technical analysis technical charts Bank of Baroda IDBI Indian Bank Union Bank of India

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayAditya L1 | ISROGold - Silver PriceNirmala SitharamanHonor 90 5G SmartphoneDelhi Weather UpdateIndia WPI inflationAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence pushTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon