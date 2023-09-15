Is Nifty PSU Bank nearing an interim peak? Keep an eye on this pivot point

Nifty Pharma likely to weaken in near-term; adopt sell on rise approach
Nifty Financial Services may see correction; PSB index eyes profit booking
Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth
Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside
Nifty50 Index: Breaching 19,910 to unlock exciting phase of price discovery
Midcap stocks have room to correct; buy the dips: Chris Wood
Restaurant Brands Asia rallies 13%, hits 52-week high on large block deal
Stock Market LIVE: Indices at new highs for second day; Bajaj Auto zooms 5%
Options Trading: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on ONGC
Trading strategies for Nifty Metal, Energy indices