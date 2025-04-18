Friday, April 18, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / IT companies' slice of Nifty 50 pie shrinks sharply to 17-year low

IT companies' slice of Nifty 50 pie shrinks sharply to 17-year low

Sector's weighting in index has slipped to 10.2% from peak of 17.7%

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s
Premium

Historically, the sector’s average weighting in the Nifty 50 has been around 13.8 per cent since 2001

Krishna Kant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s top information technology (IT) services exporters, such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech, continue to lose ground on the bourses, even as the bulls return to the Street.
 
The Nifty IT index has fallen 9.5 per cent so far in April, compared to a 1.4 per cent gain in the broader Nifty 50 during the same period. On Thursday, Nifty IT edged up just 0.23 per cent, trailing the 1.8 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
 
As a result, the IT sector’s weighting in the Nifty 50 has slipped sharply. It now stands at 10.2
Topics : Nifty IT Index IT services IT sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon