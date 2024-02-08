Sensex (    %)
                        
ITC hits over 8-month low, slips 5% as BAT mulls partial stake sale

The company's largest shareholder, British American Tobacco (BAT) holds 29.03 per cent stake in ITC

ITC limited
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Shares of ITC hit an eight-month low at Rs 411.85 as they dipped 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade. amid heavy volumes, after the company's largest shareholder, British American Tobacco (BAT) said it could sell some of its stake in the company.

BAT holds 29.03 per stake in ITC through Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Limited, Myddleton Investment Company Limited, and Rothmans International Enterprises Limited.

Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive of BAT, while announcing December quarter results, said that the company continues to pursue all opportunities to enhance balance sheet flexibility and, as part of this, the company regularly

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

