close
Sensex (%)
Nifty (0.07%)
19689.05 + 14.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.79%)
5803.50 + 45.55
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
40488.25 + 82.55
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44705.30 -60.80
Heatmap

Jefferies is bullish on these two 2-wheeler makers, sees up to 23% upside

Analysts at Jefferies, believe that the time is ripe to buy Eicher Motors given alleviating competitive concerns, along with tailwinds of 2W demand recovery, industry premiumization and exports.

Eicher Motors, motorcycle ,Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield bikes,
Premium

Eicher Motors

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Eicher Motors, the listed parent company of Royal Enfield, and TVS Motor Company were in focus and rallied up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s

Also Read

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Royal Enfield plans to launch its first electric bike in two years

Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

TVS Motor vrooms 5%, hits 52-week high on better-than-expected Q4 result

Margin recovery key for Blue Dart Express stock, volume growth expected

Delta Corp sinks 23% in 2 days post tax notice; Kacholia sells 0.6% equity

India's inclusion in the bond index will increase investor vigilance

Stock market LIVE: Broader indices rally; Eicher Motor up 4%, Tata Steel 2%

Stocks to Watch today: Banks, Nuvama Wealth, RIL, Tata Steel, Strides, M&M

Topics : Buzzing stocks Eicher Motors TVS Motor Company Market trends stock market trading

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon