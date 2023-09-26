Jefferies is bullish on these two 2-wheeler makers, sees up to 23% upside

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June
Royal Enfield plans to launch its first electric bike in two years
Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562
TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches
TVS Motor vrooms 5%, hits 52-week high on better-than-expected Q4 result
Margin recovery key for Blue Dart Express stock, volume growth expected
Delta Corp sinks 23% in 2 days post tax notice; Kacholia sells 0.6% equity
India's inclusion in the bond index will increase investor vigilance
Stock market LIVE: Broader indices rally; Eicher Motor up 4%, Tata Steel 2%
Stocks to Watch today: Banks, Nuvama Wealth, RIL, Tata Steel, Strides, M&M