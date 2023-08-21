Jio Financial lists at Rs 265, becomes 33rd most-valued co; should you buy?

Shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS), the demerged unit of Reliance Industries (RIL), listed at Rs 262 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and at Rs 265 on the BSE on Monday, August 21. Post listing, the stock turned volatile as it hit a high of Rs 278.20 and subsequently a low of Rs 251.75 on the BSE; whereas on the NSE, it hit a high of Rs 262.05 and a low of Rs 248.90.
At 10:21 AM, JFS was locked at the 5 per cent lower circuit when compared with the price of Rs 261.85, which was discoverd during the special session on July 20. The stock was locked at Rs 251.75 on the BSE and Rs 248.90 on the NSE, the exchange data show.<