Sensex (0.38%)
65193.50 + 244.84
Nifty (0.27%)
19361.60 + 51.45
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38004.70 + 189.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.19%)
5322.60 + 10.20
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
43998.30 + 147.25
Jio Financial lists at Rs 265, becomes 33rd most-valued co; should you buy?

At 10:21 AM, JFS was locked at the 5 per cent lower circuit when compared with the special discovery price of Rs 261.85. The stock was locked at Rs 251.75 on the BSE and Rs 248.90 on the NSE

Deepak KorgaonkarNikita Vashisht Mumbai / New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS), the demerged unit of Reliance Industries (RIL), listed at Rs 262 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and at Rs 265 on the BSE on Monday, August 21. Post listing, the stock turned volatile as it hit a high of Rs 278.20 and subsequently a low of Rs 251.75 on the BSE; whereas on the NSE, it hit a high of Rs 262.05 and a low of Rs 248.90.

At 10:21 AM, JFS was locked at the 5 per cent lower circuit when compared with the price of Rs 261.85, which was discoverd during the special session on July 20. The stock was locked at Rs 251.75 on the BSE and Rs 248.90 on the NSE, the exchange data show.<

Topics : Buzzing stocks Jio Financial Services Reliance Industries Market trends stock market trading

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

