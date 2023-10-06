Kalyan Jewellers trades near record high, up 11% on strong Q2 biz update

Kalyan Jewellers extends rally on strong Q1 biz update; zooms 59% in 1 mth
Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts
Kalyan Jewellers hits record high in subdued market; zooms 134% in 3 months
Jewellers see 40% jump in sales on Akshaya Tritiya despite high gold prices
Kalyan Jewellers surges 12% after 6% equity change hands via block deals
Quick Heal soars 36% in 6 days after Sequoia Capital offloads entire stake
Rate sensitive shares trade firm as RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged
Valiant Labs freezes at upper circuit on debut; up 22% over issue price
EMS hits new high, soars 16% in 2 days; commands 46% premium to issue price
Stocks to Watch today: Rate sensitives, PB Fintech, Vedanta, IndiGo, GCP