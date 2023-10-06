close
Sensex (0.55%)
65990.61 + 359.04
Nifty (0.61%)
19664.60 + 118.85
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
40293.60 + 247.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5916.55 + 24.10
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
44406.15 + 192.80
Heatmap

Kalyan Jewellers trades near record high, up 11% on strong Q2 biz update

The company said it continues to witness robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue across all its markets in India and the Middle East.

Kalyan Jewellers
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers surged 11 per cent to Rs 261 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after the company reported a consolidated

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers extends rally on strong Q1 biz update; zooms 59% in 1 mth

Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts

Kalyan Jewellers hits record high in subdued market; zooms 134% in 3 months

Jewellers see 40% jump in sales on Akshaya Tritiya despite high gold prices

Kalyan Jewellers surges 12% after 6% equity change hands via block deals

Quick Heal soars 36% in 6 days after Sequoia Capital offloads entire stake

Rate sensitive shares trade firm as RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged

Valiant Labs freezes at upper circuit on debut; up 22% over issue price

EMS hits new high, soars 16% in 2 days; commands 46% premium to issue price

Stocks to Watch today: Rate sensitives, PB Fintech, Vedanta, IndiGo, GCP

Topics : Buzzing stocks Kalyan Jewellers Gold Jewellery shares

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED Playing 11Latest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon