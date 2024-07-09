KEC, RBL Bank, Redington: 5 smallcap stocks with warning signs on charts

The Nifty SmallCap 250 index is trading at life-time highs, with a vast majority of the stocks trading above the long-term moving averages. So far this year, the Nifty SmallCap index has surged over 26 per cent, and has galloped nearly 192 per cent since 2021.

Several stocks within the smallcap space too are trading at record high levels. However, amid this euphoria there are few smallcap stocks that are flashing signs of caution on the technical charts.

We have handpicked five such stocks - KEC International, Praj Industries, RBL Bank, Redington and Tanla Platforms - wherein