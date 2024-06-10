KEI stock rallies 8%, hits new high on healthy outlook; up 117% in 1 year

Shares of KEI Industries hit a new high at Rs 4,560, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on healthy outlook. At 02:46 pm; the stock was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 4,511.40, as compared to 0.16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

The stock of cable manufacturer surpassed its previous high of Rs 4,346.25 touched on May 24. It bounced back 35 per cent from Rs 3,384.05 touched on Tuesday, June 4. In the past one year, it has zoomed 117 per cent, as against