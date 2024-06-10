Business Standard
KEI stock rallies 8%, hits new high on healthy outlook; up 117% in 1 year

In FY25 profitability is likely to improve led by likely enhanced geographical diversification, an improvement in operational efficiencies and increased contribution from high-margin, believes Ind-Ra.

Representative Picture

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Shares of KEI Industries hit a new high at Rs 4,560, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on healthy outlook. At 02:46 pm; the stock was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 4,511.40, as compared to 0.16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

The stock of cable manufacturer surpassed its previous high of Rs 4,346.25 touched on May 24. It bounced back 35 per cent from Rs 3,384.05 touched on Tuesday, June 4. In the past one year, it has zoomed 117 per cent, as against
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

