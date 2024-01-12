Brokerages bullish on Sapphire Foods India amid muted outlook for QSR

Even as the near-term outlook for the quick service restaurant (QSR) remains muted, brokerages are positive about the prospects of Sapphire Foods India. Their preference for the QSR chain comes on the back of the steady performance of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), superior execution and reasonable valuations. The Sapphire Foods’ stock is up 11 per cent since the start of November.

While the company has a franchise for both KFC and Pizza Hut (PH), the Street believes that the KFC business will do better than PH business in the near term.

“Regional competition is not a threat in this category and no