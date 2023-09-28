L&T hits new high in weak market; Analysts see up to 10% further upside

MapmyIndia soars 11% on heavy volumes; stock zooms over 100% in 6 months

Sluggish domestic demand, rising costs to hit prospects of tile firms

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Larsen & Toubro gains nearly 3% as hydrocarbon business wins mega contract

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) hit a record high of Rs 3,050.70, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market owing

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com