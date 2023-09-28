L&T hits new high in weak market; Analysts see up to 10% further upside

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share
LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles
Larsen & Toubro gains nearly 3% as hydrocarbon business wins mega contract
Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results
Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season
Sluggish domestic demand, rising costs to hit prospects of tile firms
MapmyIndia soars 11% on heavy volumes; stock zooms over 100% in 6 months
Oil India surges 5%, hits 52-week high on rising oil prices, strong outlook
Yatra Online makes weak debut; stock lists 10% below issue price