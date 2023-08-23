Confirmation

L&T, MTAR: Chandrayaan-3 component makers reach for the sky at the bourses

India is set to become the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole with Chandrayaan-3

Photo: Bloomberg
Web Exclusive Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Shares of aerospace companies, including L&T, MTAR Technologies, and Paras Defence, that have supplied components for Chandrayaan-3, were buzzing in trade on Wednesday as India prepared to land its spacecraft at moon's south pole.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, which has contri­b­uted to the naviga­tion system, surged 6.6 per cent to Rs 725.6 apiece on the BSE in today's intra-day trade. Those of MTAR Technologies, meanwhile, rallied 5 per cent to Rs 2,225 apiece, Midhani (Mishra Dhatu Nigam) gained 4.9 per cent to Rs 414.7, and Larsen and Toubro advanced 2 per cent to Rs 2,7

Topics : Buzzing stocks Chandrayaan-3 Markets Paras Defence & Space Technologies L&T Bhel

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

