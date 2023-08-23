L&T, MTAR: Chandrayaan-3 component makers reach for the sky at the bourses

Shares of aerospace companies, including L&T, MTAR Technologies, and Paras Defence, that have supplied components for Chandrayaan-3, were buzzing in trade on Wednesday as India prepared to land its spacecraft at moon's south pole.
Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, which has contributed to the navigation system, surged 6.6 per cent to Rs 725.6 apiece on the BSE in today's intra-day trade. Those of MTAR Technologies, meanwhile, rallied 5 per cent to Rs 2,225 apiece, Midhani (Mishra Dhatu Nigam) gained 4.9 per cent to Rs 414.7, and Larsen and Toubro advanced 2 per cent to Rs 2,7