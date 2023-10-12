close
Laxmi Organic dips 5% after raising Rs 259 crore via QIP issue

The fund raising committee, at its meeting held on October 10, 2023, approved the allotment of 9.63 million equity shares of face value of Rs 2 at an issue price of Rs 269.20 per share

broker, market, shares, trading, stocks, growth, profit, loss, exchange, brokerage
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Share of Laxmi Organic Industries (LOIL) dipped 5 per cent to Rs 286.40 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade after the company approved the allotment of nearly 10 million equity shares at an issue price of Rs 269.20 per share. The stock of the diversified chemicals manufacturer had rallied 12 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Laxmi Organic Industries Markets stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

