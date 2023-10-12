Laxmi Organic dips 5% after raising Rs 259 crore via QIP issue

MOIL soars 12%, hits over 10-yr high after Quant MF buys 1.1 million shares

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

PCBL rallies 6% on securing two patents; stock up 80% since April

Blue Star surges 15%, hits record high on launch of Rs 1,000 cr QIP issue

Aether Industries hits record high; rallies 10% on fund raising via QIP

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Share of Laxmi Organic Industries (LOIL) dipped 5 per cent to Rs 286.40 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade after the company approved the allotment of nearly 10 million equity shares at an issue price of Rs 269.20 per share. The stock of the diversified chemicals manufacturer had rallied 12 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday.

