Markets and elections: Bernstein decodes LS result impact on D-Street

With the Lok Sabha election results less than two weeks away, the markets are sitting pretty with the benchmark Nifty and the Sensex closing at record highs. India’s market capitalisation also breached the historic $5 trillion mark.

On Thursday, it finished at Rs 420 trillion ($5.05 trillion). Experts believe the stock markets are sanguine about incumbent Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) strong showing in the ongoing general elections, the results for which will be declared on June 4.

In a report, Bernstein has discussed various election scenarios and implications for the market and the economy.

