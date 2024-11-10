Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Losing their footing: FPI flows stumble on trail, edge closer to precipice

Losing their footing: FPI flows stumble on trail, edge closer to precipice

From peak of Rs 22K crore, the downward slope begins

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a brutal selloff since October, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows for the year-to-date (YTD) in 2024 have turned negative. In early September, YTD FPI investments peaked at a record Rs 22,000 crore ($2.6 billion). This wave of selling has also pulled down benchmark indices, with the National Stock Exchange Nifty’s YTD returns declining to 11 per cent from their high of 21 per cent in September.
 
Three key factors have contributed to this shift in FPI trends: a recovery in China’s markets fuelled by Beijing’s aggressive stimulus measures, hardening US bond yields despite the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) shift towards
Topics : FPI FPI investment stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon