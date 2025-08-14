Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Lower crude oil prices point to further downsides for ONGC stock

Lower crude oil prices point to further downsides for ONGC stock

For ONGC Videsh or OVL, oil and gas production in the quarter stood at 1.75 mmt (down 2 per cent Q-o-Q) and 0.7 bcm (down 13 per cent Q-o-Q)

Value added products or VAP sales stood at 616 thousand metric tonne or tmt and was below estimates.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
Listen to This Article

ONGC's April-June quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) results were disappointing but the hopes of production growth down the line and ONGC Petro additions (OPaL) moving towards breakeven could keep investors interested. Standalone oil sales were down 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and gas was flat Q-o-Q while lower oil price realisation of $66.1 per barrel in Q1 vs $73.7 per barrel in Q4FY25 resulted in revenues of ₹32,000 crore , down 9 per cent Q-o-Q and slightly below consensus. 
The operating profit of ₹18,660 crore down 2 per cent Q-o-Q was slightly better than consensus. Net profit stood at ₹8,020 crore,
